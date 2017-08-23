Cough drop flavored Kit Kat goes on sale in Japan

(CNN) - Forget candy-flavored cough drops. Kit Kat has released a cough-drop flavored candy bar in Japan.

It's the same classic, crunchy bar with white chocolate that's actually infused with throat lozenge powder, according to packaging information.

The limited edition Kit Kat was released Monday, ahead of the World Cup qualifying matches.

It was reportedly created so soccer fans could soothe their throats made raw from cheering at the top of their lungs.

The cough-drop-flavored Kit Kat will be on sale until September 10.