Local veteran awarded Quilt of Valor

A local World War II veteran is being honored for his service thanks to the national Quilt of Valor Foundation.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than 166,000 quilts to anyone touched by war. The quilts are sewed together by volunteers from across the nation and are handed out to veterans from wars ranging from World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, 95-year-old World War II veteran Robert Cole received a quilt of valor in appreciation for his service.

Cole, originally from Bangor, enlisted in the Army in 1940. He deployed with the 3rd Infantry Division, serving 550 days in combat. He first entered combat during the invasion of North Africa and went on to participate in the invasions of Sicily, Italy and France. Cole landed at Anzio Beach in 1944 and went on to Germany and Austria until the war ended in 1945.

"The quilt is just a hug," Rita Champion, who awarded Cole a quilt, said. "It shows our appreciation for the sacrifice they made from the United States."

Candace Warhanik, Cole's daughter, said her father, along with eight of his brothers, served in the military.

"I remember he brought home a flag and some other items and so when we would have something at school I would share those with class," she said. "It's just so wonderful that my father is being honored. All veterans deserve it."

Quilts of Valor began in 2003 and relies on thousands of volunteers to complete the quilts in a timely manner.

"We've handed out several in northern Wisconsin and every single one of the veterans always says they don't deserve it," Champion said. "In my mind, I think 'Wow, this is just a small little thank you for everything you've done'."

Cole turns 96 in December.