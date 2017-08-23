Democratic State Representative announcing bid for governor

Eau Claire Democratic State Representative Dana Wachs says he wants to be Wisconsin's next governor.

Wachs was born and raised in Eau Claire. He worked as an attorney 30 years and was a small business owner for 26. He was elected to represent Wisconsin's 91st District in 2012.

Wachs joins a growing field of democratic candidates. The primary is next August. Republican Governor Scott Walker is expected to announce a re-election campaign soon.