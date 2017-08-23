RA's undergo training for upcoming academic year

Resident Assistants at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are preparing to help their peers achieve success.

Jacob Ousman, a Senior Staff Resident Assistant in Eagle Grey Hall said it's crucial to establish a positive environment in dorm halls early on.

"That's everything from maintaining expectations and policies that we have in the hall to also making sure they get to meet other people in the hall and make sure that they feel when they come back to that space, that they really have fun with it," said Ousman.

Stressing that especially for new, incoming students that they can be nervous whether it's overcoming leaving friends at home or becoming home sick. An RA's job is to make them feel right at home on campus.

Ousman is one of 113 total RA's overseeing 11 dorm halls on campus.

SEE: Resident Assistant Position Description

Joey Prekop, a Senior Staff Desk Coordinator at Reuter Hall at UW-La Crosse said the training is essential in teaching staff members what obstacles they may run into during the year.

"We do simulations of things we might encounter whether it's alcohol related or even like, 'Hey, this student has something regarding a hate bias with a race issue' Like, how we can deal with that, how we can make everyone feel comfortable, and how we can get resources out there," said Prekop.

Move-in for all students begins Thursday, August 31 in Reuter Hall. Other dorm halls will move in on September 1 and 2, a reminder to plan for extra time or avoid that area if you need to travel through campus.

MORE INFORMATION: Residence Life