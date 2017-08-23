Walker asks Trump for flooding disaster declaration for western Wisconsin

Gov. Scott Walker is asking President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration for 11 flood-ravaged counties in western Wisconsin.

Walker made the request to Trump on Wednesday. The declaration would allow local governments in Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon counties to recover up to 75 percent of their clean-up costs through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program.

Severe storms moved across western Wisconsin from July 19-23, causing flash flooding and several rivers to rise to major flood stage.

Slide Show: Storm damage and flooding

FEMA has estimated the storms and floods caused more than $10 million in damage to public infrastructure, emergency protection costs and debris removal costs.