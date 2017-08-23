More high school students taking AP exams

Wednesday was the first day of school at Aquinas and a lot of students are looking ahead to a very busy year, which may not be a bad thing.

"The students that are busy often do better than somebody who's not as busy," said principal Denise Ring.

With many taking part in year-round activities and sports, the transition from vacation to school year has been fluid.

"With sports kind of starting earlier, and even going all summer and doing intramural leagues, they keep busy year round really," Ring said.

For seniors, it's the last first day and many are already preparing for college through advanced placement courses. Some are working specifically toward their careers.

"I'm going for graphic design, so I might as well know photography a little better and the internet a little better," said senior Benjamin Rivera-Branson.

Others are looking to challenge themselves in difficult areas.

"With English it's a little more challenging for me," said senior Madelyn Mikshowsky. "So I'm taking AP senior English this year and we have reading and writing assignments due the next day... it's really intense."

According to The College Board, the number of students taking AP exams is up from last year, with that number averaging to nearly two exams for each student.

"Quite a few students in the senior class last year took advantage of that and the word gets around that that's a nice way to get a jump into college," Ring said.

Older students serve as a guide for those about ready to take those courses and help them decide whether the AP route is the right choice.

"A lot of the kids said yes because the teachers, they make it a lot easier [and] it's not as intimidating," said Mikshowsky.

Even though it's only day one, students are already planning ahead.

The number of students taking advanced placement exams has been steadily increasing for the past 10 years. In Wisconsin last year, just under 75,000 students took those exams.