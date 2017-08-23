Family & Children's Center celebrates 25 years of prominent program

The Family & Children's Center is celebrating 25 years of the "Healthy Families" program in La Crosse.

The program helps prevent child abuse and neglect by introducing at-risk families to the resources they need. Part of the program includes home visits, providing parents with additional support.

The program aims to reduce maltreatment of children, while at the same time improving health and school readiness.

Cheryl Killilea participated in the program 22 years ago. As a young, single mother who was leaving an abusive relationship, she found a new home in La Crosse.

"I know it made me a better parent and it kept me in the La Crosse area," she said. "I really had some concerns about moving back home and if I hadn't stayed in La Crosse I wouldn't have married the love of my life and built a family and been in La Crosse for 23 years now."

Killilea admits she was very apprehensive about taking part in the program, but credits everything she has today to what she learned in "Healthy Families."

"I knew it required home visits and in my head I just saw it as another thing on my to-do list and then I started worrying what if my house isn't clean enough are they going to judge me," she said. "But I soon realized there is no judgment, they're just there to offer support and guidance and a shoulder to cry on, if need be."

The Family and Children's Center relies solely on private donations to maintain programs such as "Healthy Families."