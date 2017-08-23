T-shirt fundraiser to fund community projects in McGregor

It was just over one month ago that a tornado ripped through McGregor with winds over 110 miles per hour. Clean-up started almost immediately after in the small Southeastern Iowa community.

The McGregor Achievement Club is a non-profit group committed to giving back to the community. When an EF-1 tornado hit in July, Anna Jones said the group looked for a way to help.

"We were contacted by a local lady asking us if we wanted to do a t-shirt fundraiser," said Anna Jones, McGregor Achievement Club member.

The group did not know what to expect from the fundraiser.

"Our original goal was to sell maybe 100 t-shirts," Jones said.

She said the response to the t-shirt fundraiser has been overwhelming with more than 400 shirts sold to date.

"Most of the t-shirts have been sold here in town. We have sold a lot of t-shirts," Jones said. "We've shipped them to California. We've shipped them to Texas. We've shipped them all over Iowa."

The McGregor Achievement Club plans to wait until the fundraiser ends to officially decide where the money will go. Some potential projects include repairing broken benches in Triangle Park, replacing trees that may have been damaged or altogether lost during the storm, and providing the necessary fine tuning to the pianos that make Triangle Park unique.

"The Achievement Club has been very, very generous to the Park Board and the parks throughout the years," said Maria Brummel, Head of the McGregor Parks Board.

Brummel believes the parks have come a long way from the state they were in last month littered with debris and branches.

"I hope to bring them back to what they were and maintain them at that point," she said. "I don't think I'll ever see those trees that will take 60 years to grow, but other people will, and that's important to all of us on the Park Board and all of us in the community."

The parks are a reminder of what a small town can do when everyone comes together, symbolizing what it means to be McGregor Strong.

"The community pulled together in a most remarkable way," Brummel said. "There were people out working within minutes with chainsaws. It seemed like minutes."

There is still time to order t-shirts. The McGregor Achievement Club is accepting orders through Friday, August 25. The shirts are $20 and come in five different colors. Place your order by email at mcgregorachievementclub@gmail.com or by phone through contacting a club member.