Wednesday's local scores

H.S. Volleyball

Onalaska 2, Boscobel 0

C-FC 2, Sparta 0

G-E-T 0, Middleton 2

BRF  2, Ripon 0

BRF 0, Houghton, MI 2

BRF  2, Ozaukee 0

BRF 2, Wausau East 0

Girls Golf---Coulee Meet at Viroqua Hills

1.  G-E-T  194

2.  Arcadia  223

3.  BRF  244

Medalist:  Madison Schmidt (G-E-T)  45

Girls Tennis

BRF  3,  Holmen 4

