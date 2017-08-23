Wednesday's local scores
H.S. Volleyball
Onalaska 2, Boscobel 0
C-FC 2, Sparta 0
G-E-T 0, Middleton 2
BRF 2, Ripon 0
BRF 0, Houghton, MI 2
BRF 2, Ozaukee 0
BRF 2, Wausau East 0
Girls Golf---Coulee Meet at Viroqua Hills
1. G-E-T 194
2. Arcadia 223
3. BRF 244
Medalist: Madison Schmidt (G-E-T) 45
Girls Tennis
BRF 3, Holmen 4
