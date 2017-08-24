UPDATE: One Powerball jackpot winner, from MA

Powerball says there was one Powerball jackpot winner for Wednesday's drawing. The winning ticket was sold by the Massachusetts Lottery.



The estimated jackpot has been reset to $40 million.



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.