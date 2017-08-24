Budget panel to take up school funding next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature's finance committee plans to take votes next week on school funding proposals in Gov. Scott Walker's budget.

The Joint Finance Committee is set to meet Monday to address Walker's plan to give public, voucher and charter schools an additional $649 million over the next two years.

The budget is now eight weeks late thanks to Republican infighting over how to pay for road projects in the face of a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the state's transportation fund. Walker and Senate Republicans want to borrow more money and delay major projects. Assembly Republicans want to raise more revenue and have suggested raising the gas tax or vehicle registration, both nonstarters for the governor.

But Monday's meeting signals the impasse might be thawing. Once the committee votes on school aid, road funding will be the last big-ticket item for the panel before it can complete its work and send the spending plan on to the full Assembly and Senate.

8:30 a.m.

Wisconsin lawmakers are set to starting taking votes on the state budget again after Republican infighting stalled work on the spending plan for more than two months.

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to convene Thursday morning to vote on portions of the budget that call for eliminating the forestry mill tax, the only state portion of homeowners' property tax bills.

Wisconsin law requires lawmakers to finish the budget by July 1 but committee hasn't taken a vote on the spending plan since June 15. Republicans can't agree on how to pay for road projects and they've turned their attention away from the budget to providing incentives for a Foxconn Technology factory.

The budget deadline is mostly symbolic. Spending continues at current levels until a new budget is approved.

