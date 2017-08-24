Final member of 2015 meth trafficking operation sentenced

A tactical style rifle, four handguns, and one auto pistol style firearm were seized following the arrest of John P. Vang in the Town of Holland Tuesday October 20

On Thursday morning, 29-year-old Adam Vang was sentenced for his involvement in a 2015 meth trafficking operation in the Coulee Region.

Judge Scott Horne sentenced Vang to three and a half years of incarceration at a state prison and three and a half years of supervised probation for a total of a seven year sentence. He did receive credit for the 395 days he has already served in prison. The sentencing comes after a jury found Vang guilty in June for his involvement in a local meth distribution ring.

In October 2015, authorities announced that 17 people were charged for involvement in meth trafficking that spanned from the Coulee Region to the Twin Cities down to drug cartels operating in Mexico. Vang is the only member of the ring to go to trial and the last member to receive a sentence.

MORE: Final person arrested in meth bust appears in court

Vang apologized to the court, the community, and to his family in a statement. He said he knew what his cousins were doing was wrong, but he continued to hang out with them anyway. He asked for the opportunity to return home to his family to prove that he is a law abiding citizen.

Prosecutors recommended that Vang serve six years in prison for his involvement in the meth ring. Judge Horne told the court that cases like Vang's are the most difficult to sentence. He noted Vang's lack of prior criminal history paired with the severity of the crime and apparent disregard for involvement. Horne also noted that during the trial Vang and other members of the ring were not truthful in their testimony. Judge Horne ruled that a probation sentence alone would not match the severity of the crime.

Tom Johnson with the West Central MEG Unit said the sentencing brings closure to a long, tedious investigation that involved the collaboration of many different agencies. He said it is hard to know the impact this case will have, because it has been spread out over a long period of time; however, Johnson believes the case provided more information about how meth is coming into local communities. He said he is not naive enough to think this case ended meth distribution in the area, but it did raise awareness about the meth distribution and use in the Coulee Region.