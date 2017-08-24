Chippewa Falls police still searching for 2 missing children

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The State's Department of Justice and the Chippewa Falls Police have issued a statewide endangered missing person alert for two missing children.

Ashton Andrew Heyde, 10, and Ally Ann Elizabeth Heyde, 12 were last seen on August 19 at their father's home in Chippewa Falls.

Andrew Heyde told police his white Dodge Caravan had also been stolen along with his bank cards. He told authorities he suspected his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Siegert, 29, entered his home and took the children, along with his bank cards and vehicle. Heyde told police Siegert has a history of stopping at his house when he is at work.

Police said Siegert has open felony bond conditions not to be in contact with the children or Heyde.

Heyde told authorities he did not believe Siegert posed an immediate danger to the children, however she did not take a large amount of the children's medication. He said she is also a known methamphetamine user.

MORE: Chippewa Falls PD: Missing children case doesn't meet Amber Alert criteria

On Thursday afternoon, Chippewa Falls Police said Adam A. Gifford, 28, was located and taken into custody. He is the boyfriend of Siegert.

Police said the three were reportedly traveling with Gifford.

However, police said Gifford was not with Siegert or the children at the time he was found. Police said he wasn't able to give them any information on Siegert or the children.

They did learn during the investigation that Siegert had stayed at a Chippewa Falls hotel and checked out August 22.

Chippewa Falls Police said they received information that Siegert and the two children are in the area and staying with acquaintances and/or hotels. People who have spoken to police who said they saw the children said they appeared to be healthy.

Authorities also said Siegert has changed vehicles multiple times and they aren't sure what vehicle she's traveling in. The information they've developed showed that Siegert was traveling throughout the area and has family in the Chicago area/

Anyone with information on the situation or the children's whereabouts is asked to please call 911 immediately.