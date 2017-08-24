BGC of Greater La Crosse receive donation from La Crosse Area Realtors

The La Crosse Area Realtors Association presented a $1,700 check to the Boys and Girls Clubs Thursday.

The donation is part of the National Association of Realtors partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of America, which launched last year in an effort to make a positive impact on communities across the nation.

Dave Snyder, President of the La Crosse Area Realtors Association said in the next week or so, they're presenting 27 checks to Boys and Girls Clubs across the state.

"We just feel that it's a great partnership to have the realtors who live and raise their families in their communities to help give back to the Boys and Girls Club which we think is just an incredible organization. They do such a great job with kids in our community," said Snyder.

The Wisconsin Realtors Foundation has embarked on a multi-year effort through their "Make It Better -- helping Wisconsin children in need" campaign.

