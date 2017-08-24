Food trucks fill hunger and fundraising void for United Way

Logistics Health Inc. is a partner with the United Way, closing down a portion of Jay Street Thursday afternoon to help promote their annual campaign.

Mike Klauke, Chair Person of the 2018 United Way campaign, said they've had a lot of food trucks their pacesetters have done this year, donating about 15 percent of the proceeds to the United Way.

"Eat some food and help a great cause at the same time, I think that's why people like to do it. You get to help a great cause, The United Way, you're supporting a pace setter company like LHI and you're getting a great lunch all at the same time," said Klauke.

A pacesetter company is a local company that works with the United Way to raise awareness, excitement, and funds for their campaign before it officially kicks off.

Don Weber, Founder at LHI said it's not about one or two organizations or individuals, it's about getting as many people involved to try and raise money.

"Whether it's five dollars or five hundred dollars, giving is, I believe, not what's left over but it's when you sacrifice and give something up that really makes a difference in your life. There's so many people out there who's lives we can touch and the United Way reaches out to so many different organizations," stressed Weber.

Last year, United Way raised just under $2.1 million with plans to match, if not exceed, that this year.

