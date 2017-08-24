Woman steals 18 bottles of liquor by stashing it in her clothes

(CNN) - Surveillance video shows a female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants and bra.

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana are trying to identify the woman in the video, who they said only paid for one bottle. The video shows the woman casually walking out of the store, where she appears to smile and laugh.

Officers said several other people are involved. Police are now offering $300 for information on the woman or anyone else in the video.