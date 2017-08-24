Annual 'Back to School Fair' helps families get ready for classes

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse held their 4th Annual Back to School Fair at both club locations Thursday night.

Jake Erickson, Executive Director of the Terry Erickson Club said they ran out of school supplies within the first hour of the event being open. He stressed how that just goes to show the need in the community.

"There's a lot of families here that are just looking for something extra to get the kids ready for school. I think it just shows too, the generosity of the community, of our partners here today, local businesses that have stepped up. We're fortunate here at the Boys and Girls Club and our community is fortunate to have such good people helping out," said Erickson.

In addition to local businesses, the event is made possible through a partnership with the School District of La Crosse.

"We are always looking for ways to help kids and school supplies including backpacks are always needed," expressed Erickson.

If you would like to make a donation, contact either of the BGC sites in La Crosse or feel free to drop items off.

Classes begin on Tuesday, September 5.

