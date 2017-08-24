Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

HS Football

Central 22,  EC Memorial...G. Kohler had 2 TD catches for Central.  Red Raiders fall to 1-1

HS Volleyball

Onalaska 2, Sparta 0

G-E-T  2, Boscobel 0

Blair-Taylor 2, Augusta 0

Randolph 3, Houston 0

Tomah 3, Logan 1

Winona 0, Caledonia 3

Girls Soccer

Winona 1, La Crescent 4...Iverson 4 gaols

Boys Soccer

Aquinas 1, Sparta 2

Cotter 4, Coulee Christian2

La Crescent 0, Winona 2

Tomah 0, Logan 3

Girls Swimming

O/H/A  94, River Falls 74

Girls Tennis

Central 6, Pacelli 1

Central 4, Ashwaubenon 3

