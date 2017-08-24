Thursday's local scores
HS Football
Central 22, EC Memorial...G. Kohler had 2 TD catches for Central. Red Raiders fall to 1-1
HS Volleyball
Onalaska 2, Sparta 0
G-E-T 2, Boscobel 0
Blair-Taylor 2, Augusta 0
Randolph 3, Houston 0
Tomah 3, Logan 1
Winona 0, Caledonia 3
Girls Soccer
Winona 1, La Crescent 4...Iverson 4 gaols
Boys Soccer
Aquinas 1, Sparta 2
Cotter 4, Coulee Christian2
La Crescent 0, Winona 2
Tomah 0, Logan 3
Girls Swimming
O/H/A 94, River Falls 74
Girls Tennis
Central 6, Pacelli 1
Central 4, Ashwaubenon 3
