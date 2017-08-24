Old Abes run over Central - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Old Abes run over Central

Eau Claire, WI (WXOW) - -

La Crosse Central could not make it an Eau Claire sweep.

One week after dominating Eau Claire North in the season opener, the Memorial Old Abes beat the Red Raiders 47-22.

Central trailed 14-0 but rallied to take the lead behind a pair of touchdown passes from Johnny Davis to Greg Kohler.

But the Old Abes dominated after that.

Kohler had 105 yards receiving on five catches.

Davis was 15-38 for 174 yards passing.

