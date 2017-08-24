Old Abes run over Central

La Crosse Central could not make it an Eau Claire sweep.

One week after dominating Eau Claire North in the season opener, the Memorial Old Abes beat the Red Raiders 47-22.

Central trailed 14-0 but rallied to take the lead behind a pair of touchdown passes from Johnny Davis to Greg Kohler.

But the Old Abes dominated after that.

Kohler had 105 yards receiving on five catches.

Davis was 15-38 for 174 yards passing.