Fit camps provide free, family-friendly workouts

Fit camps around the area are getting people of all ability levels up and moving for a healthier lifestyle. The sessions are free and vary in time and location making it convenient for many.

These camps use bodyweight exercises with variations to fit both beginners and advanced attendees. All ages are welcome, including families and dogs (at the Sparta location). Coaches will be on hand to lead the exercises with nutrition shakes available for purchase.

La Crosse Fit Camps:

Monday, Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. at Myrick Park

Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. at Black River Beach