Wisconsin's most expensive home is on the market

A historic home is on the market in southern Wisconsin for $10.5 million.
Minnewoc Mansion is located on Oconomowoc Lake. It has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and its own island.
The castle-style home was built in 1892 by an industrialist who is said to have modeled it after the English castle of one of his ancestors, Henry the Eighth's wife Ann Boleyn.
