Food Truck Flavors: Sweet Lou Barbeque

A tasty trend is taking over La Crosse. You may have noticed more and more food trucks popping up. These restaurants on wheels are a popular way for people to enjoy local cuisine.



Sweet Lou Barbeque has a new take on the traditional backyard barbeque. The food trailer can be frequently found in the Menards parking lot, with a giant pink pig to help you find it.

"People just come up and stop and take pictures with the pig," said Andrew Fischer, the man behind the new business.



Fischer picked the prime location because there's "a lot of hungry guys, families that are trying to do their work on the weekends so they can come here eat quick and be on their way."



Feeding families is how it all got started. For years, Andy would experiment with smoking meat, briskets, pulled pork, ribs and more. He bought a $100 smoker and his hobby took off.



Now his custom made trailer is fit for a BBQ king. It has a built in smoker that can hold 600 pounds of pork at one time and a warming tower, keeping everything fresh.



"It's kind of like a turkey at Thanksgiving time. If you cut it too soon by the time everybody eats it's gonna be dried out," he explained as he sliced a pork butt.



Because of his technique Andy suggests you try it plain before putting any sauce on it. As for the name of this business, Sweet Lou is named after his 2 1/2 year-old daughter.



"We figured that devil Lou wouldn't work great for marketing."

The menu at Sweet Lou barbeque changes and will usually have a variety of brisket, pulled pork, ribs and wings. The trailer will be at The Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 16th. They are at Menards in Onalaska most weekends but not every weekend so you can follow them on Facebook to keep updated on there whereabouts.