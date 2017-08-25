Gamers converge for Coulee Con

It's a gamers paradise at the La Crosse Center this weekend. Coulee Con is bringing gamers together to play to raise money to help sick kids. This year they're pulling out all the stops.

Children's Miracle Network Specialist Rena Cash said, "They have an escape room that's going to be happening. Gaming Generations is coming in a lot of fun and activities happening. Sunday is focused on the family aspect so if they're trying out some games and you want to bring your kids and it's not such a heavy tournament day, sampling the games that are around."



Coulee Con takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 25-27. Friday and Saturday are more typical convention days with Sunday focusing on gaming and the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals extra life program. To learn more their website or Facebook page.