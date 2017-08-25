Madison chief says effort to round up criminals succeeding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Madison's police chief says an effort to remove more criminals from the city's streets amid an increase in violence is proving successful.

Chief Mike Koval says that in the first two weeks of the initiative fueled by overtime pay to officers, close to 30 people have been taken into custody, several criminals have left the city and there have been no homicides and fewer serious shots-fired incidents.

Koval tells the Wisconsin State Journal that he thinks the initiative is boosting both officer and community morale.

Some critics have said the plan has racist overtones because Koval's most-wanted list heavily features black criminals. Koval says most homicide victims this year have been black and his response is seeking to protect the black community.

