Multiple taxicab associations show support for proposed bills regulating ride-sharing companies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of taxicab associations and drivers across Wisconsin joined several lawmakers Thursday to support and discuss two proposed bills regulating ride-sharing companies.

Currently, ride-share drivers are not required to follow the same rules as a taxi cab drivers, which has led to a 70 percent decline in taxi ridership in Milwaukee.

Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) is among several state senators co-sponsoring Senate Bills 181 and 182. The bills aim to "even the playing field" by regulating ride-sharing companies as well as improving public safety measures.

The proposed bills require ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to establish complaint procedures, display driver's license copies and conduct a third-party criminal background check.

Madison District 18 Alder Rebecca Kemble says the new bills will establish common sense practice to protect riders.

"It's not about protecting the taxi industry, it's about it's about protecting the people who get into these vehicles," said Kemble, who is a taxi driver herself.

Another supporter, Justin La Plante, who runs a website called "Ride Safe World", which checks the plates of ride share drivers to determine their criminal history.

"We're hoping legislators in this state will listen to logic and protect the public," said La Plante.

La Plante with stricter background checks he believes the new bills will take dozens of ride sharing drivers with criminal backgrounds off the roads.