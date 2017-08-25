Coan picked as Badgers' backup quarterback

Badgers head coach Paul Chryst made the rounds on Thursday at the annual Mendota Gridiron Club season kickoff event at The Edgewater. A quick stop to chat with a local radio show revealed an interesting nugget.

"Jack Coan will be our number two quarterback", Chryst told ESPN Madison.

Coan has apparently edged out redshirt freshman Kare Lyles to be Alex Hornibrook's backup. Coan is a true freshman. However, he did get a jump start on this competition by enrolling at Wisconsin in January. The 6'3", 202-pounder was named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year last season and was rated as a four-star recruit by some outlets. Still, there was some thought the Badgers may try to redshirt Coan with Hornibrook firmly entrenched as the starter for the season and just a sophomore himself.