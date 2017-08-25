2 men believed to be on hotel-robbing spree in Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 men believed to be on hotel-robbing spree in Minnesota

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are trying to catch two men believed to be on a hotel-robbing spree in Minnesota.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the robbers are believed to have targeted five hotels since July, most recently the Woodbury Hampton Inn about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Other robberies the past two months have occurred in Hastings, Red Wing, Inver Grove Heights and North Branch.

In each case, the robbers entered the hotel during early morning hours, asked for a room, then pulled a gun or implied they had a gun in a pocket.

Woodbury Police Detective Jeremy Miller says the holdups have become increasingly violent, with the men charging the clerk in the Woodbury case and forcing their way behind the counter.

