Crash involving deputy's squad car kills 1, injures 4

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (AP) - One person died and four others including a sheriff's deputy were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County.

Authorities say a car failed to yield at a stop sign intersection in Black Creek and hit the deputy's squad car about 8 a.m. Friday.

A 94-year-old passenger in the car was flown to a hospital, where he died. Three other people in the car were injured. All of the occupants are from Seymour. They weren't immediately identified.

The sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for three hours after the crash.

