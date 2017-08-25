Audit raises concerns about overtime at King vets home

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau says the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King has not been able to keep additional nursing positions filled, leading to a dramatic increase in overtime hours.

The audit released Friday recommends that King work on finding ways to fill all the jobs to cut down on overtime. The audit says that over a two-year period the bureau received 47 complaints about King, most of which were staff-related, including concerns about overtime.

Sen. Robert Cowles is co-chair of the Legislature's Audit Committee. He says the report sheds light on the health care workforce shortage in Wisconsin.

The audit also found that between 2012 and 2016 the Department of Health Services issued fewer citations for violations at King on average than at other skilled nursing facilities in the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.