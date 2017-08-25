New marquee sign in La Crescent thanks to local Lions Club

In honor the Lions Club International's 100th year of service, local clubs were encouraged to choose a legacy project.

The La Crescent Lions Club voted to invest in a new marquee sign to display community messages on as you drive into town.

Jen Erheim, Vice President and Scott Stuber, Director of the Lions Club in La Crescent said it's long overdue.

"We wanted something that was bright and visible at all hours of the day without being overbearing. Also, the messages we'll put up more community events, stuff for the chamber, stuff for the churches, a lot of non-profits," said Stuber.

Now, rather than manually placing letters on the dull black and white sign, the bright blue and yellow message board can be controlled electronically from afar.

“I’m almost at a loss for words because it’s been a project in the works for seven long months and to see it up and running is amazing," said Erheim.

The sign cost about $26,000 in total. That money came from fundraising efforts through the club.

