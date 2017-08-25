First year teacher praises mentorship, community for support

The start of a new school year brings forth excitement and nerves for both students and faculty.

Brenna Beckendorf, originally from West Salem but who graduated from Onalaska Luther High School, said she's excited to begin her first year as a full-time Social Studies Teacher at Holmen Middle School. It's a position she's dreamed about since she was little.

"You want them to learn, I want them to come out of my classroom not only with social studies skills, but how can I be a good person. I love making those connections, those relationships with kids. I think in the classroom it's so powerful," said Beckendorf.

Emily Lovell, also a 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher at Holmen Middle School, has worked in the district for 11 years.

"We're going to be teaching together and that's been very exciting," said Lovell, serving as Beckendorf's mentor in her new role.

Ryan Vogler, Principal at Holmen Middle School said they depend heavily on their mentorship program.

"They understand how to be highly effective individuals in the classroom, but just coming into a new place and understanding how business works, how the schedule runs, things that are as easy as how do I get copies made or how do I access my online grade book," said Vogler.

"I think it's really really critical for helping people feel comfortable, getting off to the right start. Figuring out what they need and where they're at," added Lovell.

Beckendorf, with a deep love for the coulee region said she's eager to establish herself at Holmen Middle School for many years to come.

"You go to any town in this area, La Crosse, West Salem, Onalaska and they're behind their schools. And I think when you have a community behind a school, it just makes the school so much better," expressed Beckendorf.

Classes start on Tuesday, September 5.

