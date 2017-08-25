Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse say goodbye to summer

On Friday afternoon, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse held a sendoff to summer with some friendly competition.

More than 300 members from clubs in the area gathered at Logan High School's Swanson Field. Kids from clubs in Northside La Crosse, Southside La Crosse, and West Salem spent the afternoon competing in a number of activities including soccer, tug-o-war, and gymnastics.

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation and McDonald's sponsored the event. Members of the Boys and Girls Club said the goal of the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation compliments their own goals.

"Our message and her message at the same time really mesh well together," said Jake Brown, Director of Operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. "With giving kids the opportunity to be safe and have an opportunity to grow away from things like guns and violence and drugs."

Brown added that the children look forward to the event, as it is the biggest celebration of the year for the organization.

"We have a lot of kids who don't get the summer vacation to go away with families and things like that," he said. "We try to provide that for kids. I think that they realize after this event, taking a step back and realize that 'Wow. This is a big family. This is my family.' And, that's what we try to be to these kids."

There was a prize at stake during the competitions. The winning Boys and Girls Club location took home the spirit stick for the year.