Brian and Karen Rude named 2017 Festmaster and Frau

The Rudes are not new to Oktoberfest.

They attended their first Festmaster's Ball in 1982, but they're excited for their new role.

Brian Rude said it's a great honor to recognize a lifetime of being involved in the community.

"It caps a lot of what I've done in terms of my political career, my work career, my family, charitable and civic things that we've been involved with so we're very excited about it," said Rude.

The Rudes live in Coon Valley and stressed that they're both up for the challenge of long days, representing the larger La Crosse area.

Rude is currently Vice President of External and Member Relations at Dairyland Power Cooperative.

"Dairyland is very big in community involvement and engagement and actually it's part of my job description as Vice President of External and Member Relations. This isn't about profit or those kinds of things, it's about the community, serving people, making sure we can do the best to celebrate the region we live in," added Rude.

Both Brian and Karen said they're eager to meet new people and represent La Crosse as ambassadors for not only fest, but the city.

The 57th Oktoberfest in La Crosse will kick off on Thursday, September 28 with the Torchlight Parade and will go through October, 1.

MORE INFORMATION: Oktoberfest U.S.A.