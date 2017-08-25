Volunteers lend a hand a Viterbo Freshman Move-in Day

It is the beginning of a new experience for students at Viterbo University. Hundreds of students, their parents, and a lot of volunteers took part in the annual tradition of Freshman Move-in Day on Friday morning.

"When I woke up this morning, I was excited to move in," said Caitlin Brown, freshman at Viterbo University.

Students started arriving on campus at 7 a.m. to scope out their new home. Of course, with the students, came vans and U-Hauls full of boxes and furniture.

"My dad is really good at Jenga and stuff like that," said Kelly Brehmer, freshman at Viterbo University. "He fit everything into our little Chevy Equinox. I don't know how he did it."

Luckily, parents and students had help moving their belongings.

"All of the young guys hauled it all up, because I have a bad back," said Doug Hoeffel, parent of a Viterbo University freshman. "My back's still good. It's been a great day."

"I did it last year, and I decided to do it again this year, because it's really helpful," said Steven Sam, volunteer on Freshman Move-in Day. "People are really stressed out, because they don't know where to go, and they don't want to carry it all themselves. So, hey. You might as well give it to someone who knows the campus already."

Volunteering is a critical part of Viterbo education.

"Viterbo is really big on hospitality and really big on service," said Emily Pachan, resident assistant at Viterbo University. "So, this is a wonderful opportunity for everybody to get together and do both. We get to bring everybody up, but we also get to welcome them into our community, and be like, 'Here. This is how we can help. These are your resources. We are here to make sure that you're safe and you're happy.'"

Now, the students are moved in, and they have already learned their first lessons in college life.

"Pack everything. Bring everything," Brown said.

"You have a lot more room than you think you do," Brehmer said.

"Try to work with your roommate," said Keegan Steinlage, freshman at Viterbo University. "Plan things out ahead of time. It makes it easier on you and your parents when you're moving in."

The new freshmen will have their turn to give back on Saturday morning. More than 350 Viterbo students will volunteer around the La Crosse community as part of orientation and Welcome Week.

Classes start at Viterbo University on Monday.