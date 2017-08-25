Old Rivals G-E-T and West Salem Battle At Logan

It's an early season battle between two teams ranked in the top ten. G-E-T and West Salem renewing old acquaintances as West Salem used to be in the Coulee Conference.

First quarter, Redhawks deep in Panther territory, and Bryce Burns scores from the 2nd yard line. G-E-T is on the board 7-0.

Second quarter, Redhawks up 13-0 and Brendan Holt recovers the West Salem's 35 yard line.

That leads to Ryan Beirne's touchdown pass to Logan Aleckson. West Salem on the board 13-6...

Third quarter, Panthers go for it on fourth down and Ryan Beirne with a 60 yard touchdown. This ties the game at 13-13.

More in the third, G-E-T on the Panther's 2nd yard line after a big run by Ben Behan and Burns runs in the touchdown. Redhawsks up 19-13 after the missed 2-point conversion.

Fourth quarter, G-E-T only up 3, and Ben Behan is on fire tonight. He hammers into the end zone to make it 25-16. He had three touchdowns on the night.

G-E-T beats West Salem 31-22.

The Redhawks relying on their run game tonight.

"Coach loves to run the ball," Behan said. "He always has for quite a few years, and I don't think anything is going to stop him. He's got that linemen mentality, and it was just good with the guys up front."

