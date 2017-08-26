Friday Sports Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday Sports Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Football Scores: 

G-E-T 31 West Salem 22 

Logan 20 Eau Claire North 7 

Onalaska 29 Mosinee 5 

Holmen 14 Menomonie 49 

Tomah 40 Black River Falls 20 

Sparta 14 Westby 0 

Aquinas 16 Pacelli 41 

Onalaska Luther 34 Cashton 6 

Royall 16 Viroqua 22 

Whitehall 20 Arcadia 42 

DeSoto 24 Blair-Taylor 13

Bangor 38 Loyal 0 

Riverdale 16 Brookwood 58 

Wonewoc-Center 12 New Lisbon 44 

Iowa-Grant 42 Wauzeka-Steuber/Seneca 18 

Hillsboro 44 Kickapoo/La Farge 18 

C-FC 12 Necedah 34 

Greenwood 0 Mel-Min 42 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.