Friday Sports Scores

Football Scores:
G-E-T 31 West Salem 22
Logan 20 Eau Claire North 7
Onalaska 29 Mosinee 5
Holmen 14 Menomonie 49
Tomah 40 Black River Falls 20
Sparta 14 Westby 0
Aquinas 16 Pacelli 41
Onalaska Luther 34 Cashton 6
Royall 16 Viroqua 22
Whitehall 20 Arcadia 42
DeSoto 24 Blair-Taylor 13
Bangor 38 Loyal 0
Riverdale 16 Brookwood 58
Wonewoc-Center 12 New Lisbon 44
Iowa-Grant 42 Wauzeka-Steuber/Seneca 18
Hillsboro 44 Kickapoo/La Farge 18
C-FC 12 Necedah 34
Greenwood 0 Mel-Min 42
