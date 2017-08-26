Minnesota mansion available for rent for the Super bowl - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota mansion available for rent for the Super bowl

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) - A mansion in eastern Minnesota is ready to be rented out for the Super Bowl.

The house's property manager, Matthew Stepaniak, tells the Pioneer Press that the house is available for short-term rental.

The Stillwater City Council passed an ordinance this year that allows short-term rentals, but limits the number available and limits the number of guests allowed.

The Twin Cities expects about 1 million visitors will be in the area for about 10 days in February for Super Bowl activities.

The mansion has a gourmet kitchen, seven bedrooms, almost 10 bathrooms, a wraparound porch, gardens, covered terrace and a basement with a bar, TV and pool table.

It'll be rented out for $10,000 for three nights, $15,000 for five nights or $20,000 for seven nights for the Super Bowl.

