Wisconsin communities work to prevent future flood damage

Downtown Gays Mills in 2007 Downtown Gays Mills in 2007

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Communities in Wisconsin continue to deal with storms and flash floods a decade after historic flooding.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that flooding in August 2007 caused more than $200 million in damage in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota.

Steve Vavrus is the senior scientist for the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research. He says flood mitigation is important for communities that have experienced flash flooding because floods are likely to continue.

Vavrus says the state has seen an increase in flooding over the past decade. He says warmer air in the atmosphere brings more instances of heavy rainfall.

Crawford County Emergency Management Director Jim Hackett says residents should make sure to waterproof their basements to prevent flood damage in their homes.

