Sen. Al Franken visits Wabasha residents impacted by proposed dredging plan

Sen. Al Franken (DFL) pictured with two generations of Drysdale's. If the Army Corps' plan goes through, they would lose 72% of their farmland

The force of nature is causing anxiety in Wabasha.

It's all about where to put the sand from the Mississippi River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' proposed plan for dredged material would affect multiple residents.

U.S. Senator Al Franken (DFL - Minnesota) met with some of those impacted homeowners on Friday.

Sen. Franken has been following the controversial dredging plan for months. He understands the sand must be moved from the Mississippi River, but urges the Army Corps of Engineers to find a better solution.

Over the next 40 years, 11 million cubic yards of sand needs to be removed from the Chippewa River to keep the Mississippi a viable transportation lane.

The current proposed plan would require eminent domain to acquire land owned by family farms. The Army Corps has used two main criteria to decide where to drop the sand, including the cheapest economic impact and the lowest environmental impact.

Sen. Franken isn't too pleased with how things have panned out thus far.

"There's something happening here that I don't think is right. I think the Army Corps of Engineers kind of mungled this," he said.

If the plan goes through, the Drysdale's, a fourth generation farming family, said 72% of their farm operations would end.

Residents would like to see different dredge dump locations and different transportation methods besides trucking.

Friday was the last day for community input. Several extensions were made at the request of Senators Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar.

Wabasha Mayor Roddin Hall said it could be the end of this year or early 2018 until the Army Corps gives a final decision.