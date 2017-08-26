Erickson Pool's last day of the season on Sunday

The last day of the season for Erickson Pool quickly approaches.
As summer comes to an end, colder temperatures typically mean low attendance for the pool.
Anyone looking for one last day poolside should get their swimsuits ready for the last day of the season.
After Sunday, August 27, the pool will close until doors open again next summer.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.