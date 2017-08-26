Onalaska celebrates milestone in Great River Landing project

The Onalaska community gathered together on Saturday afternoon to recognize a milestone in the Great River Landing project. The first phase is now completed.

Mayor Joe Chilsen with the City of Onalaska said the $2.3 million project is an investment by the community for the community.

The idea for the Great River Landing started 15 years ago. The community wanted a place to enjoy the natural beauty of Onalaska. The project took off under the leadership of Mayor Chilsen.

"I made it part of my platform that we were going to get up and get after it a little bit and make this a reality," said Mayor Chilsen. "And, it went far better, far farther than I thought it would ever go."

After more than two years of construction, community members got an official first look at the new facility.

"This just looks great," said Philip Brochhausen, a resident of Onalaska. "The building itself, the landscaping they did, even the fireplace that they have going on here I think is great."

"We've got a great addition to our community, and we're really, really excited about it," said Bob Muth, President of the Onalaska Common Council.

The new park provides a place for community members to enjoy the outdoors.

"Watching the sunsets down here, I think we will have our picnics down here and just enjoy it," Brochhausen said.

It also offers a chance for travelers passing by to see what Onalaska is all about.

"We're hoping people will stop and take a look out at the river and just show what a beautiful area we live in and what kind of community we are," Muth said. "It's family oriented, and it's just a wonderful place to live."

The new facility is a testament to what a community can do together.

"There's so many people that worked so hard for this that this is just a great celebration of Onalaska itself," Mayor Chilsen said.

Mayor Chilsen said this is the first of three planned phases in the Great River Landing project. He said that number could grow even higher with community support.

One aspect the mayor hopes to see in the future is the addition of a walkway out to the spillway. Then, people can fish safely without the danger of trains.

The Great River Landing officially became a recognized city park on Saturday. The Onalaska Parks Department will take over the future of the project.