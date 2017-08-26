Great River Folk Festival celebrates 42 years

Despite the cloudy skies and occasional rain drops, community members gathered at Riverside Park for the Great River Folk Festival.

La Crosse has hosted the festival for 42 years. The weekend event features music and entertainment for all ages. This year, kids attending with their families were able to enter at no cost.

Dave Schipper with the Great River Folk Festival said the annual event has evolved over the last four decades.

"I think it's fun to watch the progression of music, because the youth nowadays are in their 20s and 30s," he said. "They're rediscovering the music. They're changing it to their own style, and that's what we have here. Most of the artists really have been playing music for the last five to ten years."

The Great River Folk Festival offers entertainment both day and night.

Activities start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 27 to kick off the final day of this year's festival.