La Crescent's Applefest right around the corner

A new Apple Annie has been crowned, meaning La Crescent's Applefest must be right around the corner.

Every year since 1949 Applefest brings people together to focus on a staple of the La Crescent community, Apples.

Applefest features a variety of apple inspired dishes as well as activities for the whole family.

No Applefest would be complete without La Crescent's very own ambassador of song, Apple Annie.

2017 Applefest President Verissa Jonsgaard describes the tradition of Apple Annie at Applefest.

"They go around singing at our local parades together." Jonsgaard continues, "Obviously the new current Apple Annie will sit up on top of their float, but just spreading the song of love and getting the crowd involved in our parades is just really a wonderful feeling."

Catch this year's Apple Annie at Applefest in La Crescent, September 14 through the 17.

