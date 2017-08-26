Gundersen Hotel and Suites' Blues Fest celebrates the hotel's completion

With the Gundersen Hotel and Suites now open people are celebrating with some free music.

This afternoon's Neighborhood Block Party Blues Fest commemorates the hotel's completion.

Open to the public, the Gundersen Hotel and Suites offers families a chance to stay close to their loved ones staying in Gundersen Hospital.

"It's a big hospital, a lot of families come from out of town. When they get here they don't know where they can go, they want to be close to the people they care about, and this gives them that option to be close by." describes Steve Michaels, Event Director for Blues Fest.

With the new hotel complete, organizers aim to bring the surrounding community closer together as well.

Michaels elaborates on the importance of involving the community with the project.

"When you bring in a new hotel like this people are weary of what's going on and I think just inviting them, which we did personally we invited the neighbors to come and join us in this event, just kind of brings people together, and in these days and times you need to do that."

Proceeds from the Blues Fest go towards supporting the Children's Miracle Network.

The Hotel's grand opening is this Thursday, August 31.

