UW-L Takes The Field For The First Time

UW La Crosse Football opens their regular season next Saturday, but today the Eagles gave a preview of this year's team with a scrimmage against Loras college.

Nick Holcomb stood out for the Eagles with a 50 yard touchdown, but other than that the offense couldn't get going. The Eagles fell to Loras 10-7.

Head Coach Mike Schmidt saw many positive and negatives from today, but knows the team needs to improve their running game going into the regular season.

"We have to find a way to run the football a little bit more than what we did out here today, and that's really been the thing we have been talking about since last year," Schmidt said. "Since we've been here, we have to find a way to run the football a little bit better and put our offense in better situations on second and third down. I think we will have a good spot to get into that next week against Luther and really moving forward into the year."