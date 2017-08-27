Brett Hundley Continues to Shine in Packers Third Pre-Season Game

The Packers traveled to Denver for the first pre-season match-up with the Broncos since 2008. Pre-season game number three usually means we see more of the starters, but Aaron Rodgers was in and out, and Brett Hundley took over.

Before Hundley entered the game, Kentrell Brice had a big interception that took the Packers to the Broncos five yard line. Hundley entered the game and went to Ty Montgomery for the touchdown. Packers up 10-0.

But, the Broncos offense comes alive and they take a 20-10 lead at the end of the third.

Later in the fourth quarter, Hundley showed more of what he can do. Hundley had a six yard rush for a Packers touchdown. The Pack trail 20-17.

Brett Hundley goes 20/30 for 186 yards, but Packers suffer their first pre-season loss 20-17 to Denver.