Jeff Sessions to speak in Green Bay on Tuesday

Green Bay (WBAY) -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Green Bay on Tuesday to give a speech at the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children Conference.

Wisconsin Attorney General, Brad Schimel will introduce Sessions, who will speak about opioid abuse.

The annual conference welcomes hundreds of law enforcement, treatment providers, prosecutors, social services, medical personnel, prevention experts, probation and corrections, and first responders.

The conference will be at the KI Convention Center starting at 10:15 a.m.