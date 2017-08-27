Families enjoy final day of Couleecon

On Sunday, families have the chance to get in on the fun of this year's Couleecon.

It is Family Day at the annual gaming convention held at the La Crosse Center. Families can choose from card games, video games, board games, and miniature games. An entire family can join in the games for just $5.

Organizers say Family Day introduces people to the world of gaming and gives players of all experience levels a chance to try something new.

"The idea of today is really to bring in a whole new audience and let them test the waters," said Josh Hertel, coordinator of Couleecon. "Come in, and maybe kind of demo a few games, really experience what this hobby is like and how great everybody is in the hobby."

Some of the money raised at Couleecon helps a good cause. Extra Life, a branch of Children's Miracle Network, focuses on raising money through gaming. That money helps local children battling illness.