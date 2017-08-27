UPDATE: La Farge man killed in Vernon County crash

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver killed in a one car crash Sunday morning.

Sheriff John Spears said that Michael L. Peterson, 22, of La Farge, died in the crash.

Sheriff Spears said at 9:23 a.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road S in the town of Webster north of the Serendipity Golf Course.



According to their investigation, Peterson's vehicle was traveling south on County Road S, when it crossed the center line and traveled onto the northbound shoulder.



The driver over corrected and crossed back over the center line and into the southbound ditch. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and went airborne striking several trees.

Peterson was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Janet Reed. The sheriff's office said that Peterson was not wearing a seatbelt.

During the investigation officers learned that the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Due to a combination of darkness, tall grass and steep embankment, the crash was not discovered until daylight.

The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office assisted the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

This marks Vernon County’s 1st traffic fatality this year.