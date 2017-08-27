One killed in Vernon County crash

One person died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Vernon County. Sheriff John Spears said at 9:23 a.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road S in the town of Webster north of the Serendipity Golf Course.



A vehicle was traveling south on County Road S, when it crossed the center line and traveled onto the northbound shoulder.



The vehicle over corrected and crossed back over the center line and into the southbound ditch. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and went airborne striking several trees. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Janet Reed.

During the investigation officers learned that the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Due to a combination of darkness, tall grass and steep embankment, the crash was not discovered until daylight. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office assisted the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

This marks Vernon County’s 1st traffic fatality this year. The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office